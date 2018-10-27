As the first update in nearly two years, GVPE 3.1 has been released as the GNU Virtual Private Ethernet implementation that provides a many-to-many VPN with support for a variety of transport protocols and where nodes do not need to trust each other.
GVPE allows setting up a virtual ethernet network with multiple nodes and supporting UDP, TCP, HTTPS, DNS, and a variety of other protocols while creating encrypted host-to-host tunnels between multiple end-points.
With this weekend's GVPE 3.1 release there is now support for LibreSSL as an alternative to OpenSSL. Additionally, OpenSSL 1.1 is now supported rather than just OpenSSL 1.0. But the GNU developers warn of security concerns if using the OpenSSL 1.1 API. But beyond this SSL library tooling work, there are no other updates in this release.
Learn more about the GNU Virtual Private Ethernet at the project site. The steps required for setting up this software are outlined by their manual. Those not familiar with this software and curious about more technical details on GNUVPE and how it works can see this IBM DeveloperWorks article outlining the architecture.
