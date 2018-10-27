GNU Virtual Private Ethernet 3.1 Released For Many-To-Many VPN
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 27 October 2018 at 09:27 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
As the first update in nearly two years, GVPE 3.1 has been released as the GNU Virtual Private Ethernet implementation that provides a many-to-many VPN with support for a variety of transport protocols and where nodes do not need to trust each other.

GVPE allows setting up a virtual ethernet network with multiple nodes and supporting UDP, TCP, HTTPS, DNS, and a variety of other protocols while creating encrypted host-to-host tunnels between multiple end-points.

With this weekend's GVPE 3.1 release there is now support for LibreSSL as an alternative to OpenSSL. Additionally, OpenSSL 1.1 is now supported rather than just OpenSSL 1.0. But the GNU developers warn of security concerns if using the OpenSSL 1.1 API. But beyond this SSL library tooling work, there are no other updates in this release.

Learn more about the GNU Virtual Private Ethernet at the project site. The steps required for setting up this software are outlined by their manual. Those not familiar with this software and curious about more technical details on GNUVPE and how it works can see this IBM DeveloperWorks article outlining the architecture.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 6.5 Released To End Out The GCC6 Series
GNU Linux-libre 4.19-gnu Released, Continues Deblobbing The Kernel
Richard Stallman Announces GNU Kind Communication Guidelines
GCC 9 Compiler Adds -std=c2x And -std=gnu2x For Future C Language Update
GCC's Test Suite To Begin Testing C++17 By Default
GCC 9 Feature Development Is Ending Next Month
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure
New Linux Code of Conduct Revisions: CoC Committee Added Plus Interpretation & Mediator