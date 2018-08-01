GDB 8.2 is out today as the latest feature update for this GNU source-level debugger for many languages, architectures, and operating systems.
Notable to GDB 8.2 is that it adds a RISC-V ELF target for this open-source processor ISA. Meanwhile, GDB 8.2 drops support for m68k on OpenBSD and SH-5/SH64 support across various operating systems.
The GDB 8.2 debugger update also enhances the Python API, offers SVE support and various improvements to the 64-bit ARM (AArch64) Linux handling, several C improvements, and better flexibility with the loading of symbol files.
More details on today's GDB 8.2 release via the GNU.org project site.
