GNU GDB 8.2 Debugger Adds RISC-V ELF Target, Improves Python API
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 5 September 2018 at 09:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
GDB 8.2 is out today as the latest feature update for this GNU source-level debugger for many languages, architectures, and operating systems.

Notable to GDB 8.2 is that it adds a RISC-V ELF target for this open-source processor ISA. Meanwhile, GDB 8.2 drops support for m68k on OpenBSD and SH-5/SH64 support across various operating systems.

The GDB 8.2 debugger update also enhances the Python API, offers SVE support and various improvements to the 64-bit ARM (AArch64) Linux handling, several C improvements, and better flexibility with the loading of symbol files.

More details on today's GDB 8.2 release via the GNU.org project site.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Loongson 3A1000/3A2000/3A3000 Processor Support For GCC
OpenRISC Will Be Accepted Into The GCC Compiler
Mes Becomes An Official GNU Project, Mes 0.17 Released To Bootstrap GNU/Linux Distros
GNU Linux-libre 4.18-gnu Released As The Latest Deblobbed Kernel
Ring-KDE 3.0 Released To Use The GNU's Distributed Communication Platform
Glibc 2.28 Released With Unicode 11.0 Support, Statx & Intel Improvements
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
Threadripper 2, Spectre, Steam Play / Proton & Linux 4.19 Made August Super Exciting
VLC Saw A Lot Of Exciting Work Thanks To Google Summer of Code 2018