Version 8.1 of the GNU Debugger (GDB) is now available for developers.The GDB 8.1 debugger update brings Python scripting enhancements, improved Rust language support, breakpoints on C++ functions are now set on all scopes by default, a number of new commands have been added, the GDBserver has received a few enhancements, there is better auto-completion support for this debugger, and a variety of other improvements to help developers debug their code in a variety of languages.GDB 8.1 also has new support for FreeBSD on ARM and AArch64 as well as OpenRISC ELF. Meanwhile, GDB 8.1 has dropped support for Solaris2 on both x86 and SPARC.More details on the GDB 8.1 debugger update via GNU.org