GNU FreeDink - One Of The Few Fully Free Software Games - Now Runs On The Web

When it comes to obscure projects under the official GNU Project umbrella, GNU FreeDink is one of them as being a free software game whose lineage traces back to the Dink Smallwood title from the late 90's. Nearly twenty years after the game's original release, the latest GNU FreeDink release is now available that allows it to be played within web-browsers.
GNU FreeDink is the GNU maintained version of the Dink Smallwood game based upon its source release and then with any and all proprietary assets (like sounds) replaced to make it completely free software, with many otherwise "open-source" games still relying upon non-libre licensed in-game assets.
Today marks the newest GNU FreeDink release as announced on the GNU mailing list. What's new for this release is support for running the game within a web browser. The game can run in web browsers now thanks to EmScripten for porting it to the web using JavaScript and WebAssembly.
Those wishing to try out this rare GNU game can find it at GNU.org or try the web-based version.
6 Comments