GNU's RPG/Adventure Game Updated For SDL2, Defaults To OpenGL Rendering
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 16 February 2019 at 09:29 PM EST. 2 Comments
Of the many free software projects under the GNU umbrella, there aren't many games. One of the only titles is GNU FreeDink, which is out this weekend with its newest update after several active weeks of development.

GNU FreeDink is an open-source game engine for running Dink Smallwood game content, a single-player adventure/role-playing freeware game from the 90's that is similar to Zelda. GNU FreeDink continues to be able to run all of the original content from the Dink Smallwood game and among the recent work by this GNU project has been to run it in web browsers via EmScripten and continue updating the engine's technology more than twenty years after the original game's release.

GNU FreeDink 109.6 is out this weekend, which follows several weeks of tagged updates that went unannounced in recent weeks. With the FreeDink 109.2 update, the graphics/sound/input was rewritten against SDL2 and the many improvements that brings, OpenGL hardware-accelerated rendering is used by default, the EmScripten browser bits are in place, various portability fixes, and other improvements.

There was also the FreeDink 109.4 release three weeks ago to improve the AppStream metadata, update the EmScripten support, and make the Windows build reproducible. And then out today is GNU FreeDink 109.6 with improved distribution integration, updated EmScripten, and updated translations.


One of the flagship GNU games in 2019.


Those interested in this Free Software Foundation approved game engine can learn more at GNU.org.
