GNU Maintainers Seeking Greater Transparency, Clear Procedures From The FSF

Following Richard Stallman being ousted from the Free Software Foundation, the FSF was said to be re-evaluating its relationship with the GNU while R.M.S. said no radical changes are expected. Now a group of GNU maintainers have laid out some of their desires for improving the interactions between the GNU and FSF.
Ludovic Courtès, Andy Wingo, Carlos O’Donell, Andreas Enge and Mark Wielaard penned a set of proposals to the Free Software Foundation and other GNUers for discussion. They are proposing for the GNU maintainers as a whole to represent the leadership of the GNU, the FSF should be supportive of GNU maintainer requests, and to have established steps for how GNU maintainers can request domain/server resources and other clear processes. They also seek the Free Software Foundation to continue overseeing the finances/donations of the GNU and to have a clear trademark policy guideline for the GNU.
A copy of their letter with the proposals can be found on Wielaard's blog.
