The GNU + FSF Relationship Remains Complicated But They Are Drafting A Framework

Following last year's resignation of Richard Stallman from the Free Software Foundation under public pressure but remaining as head of the GNU Project for these tight-knit organizations, the two organizations have needed to figure out how to cooperate moving forward.
Some GNU developers have called for a complete restructuring of GNU itself and seeking greater transparency and clear procedures. The FSF and GNU have jointly been soliciting public feedback as well.
Announced tonight on GNU.org is that FSF board members / officers and Richard Stallman have been developing a general framework to serve as the foundation for further discussion around specific areas of cooperation.
They expect to finish up this framework soon and are giving users just one more week to voice their opinion about GNU + FSF cooperation moving forward. So it's a last call if you want to share your input for how these two free software organizations should move ahead.
