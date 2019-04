If GNU Emacs is your text editor of choice, you can end out the week by upgrading to Emacs 26.2.GNU Emacs 26.2 ships with support for Unicode 11.0 , which released last year with many new characters and emojis/symbols.Emacs 26.2 also now allows for its modules to be built outside of the Emacs source tree.]This isn't the most exciting Emacs update in recent times, but for those faithful to GNU Emacs you can download it or learn more via today's release announcement