Out this weekend is GDB 9.1 as the newest feature update to the GNU Debugger.
With GDB 9.1 they have done some cleaning up of the code-base with dropping Solaris 10 support as part of the GNU toolchain trend of phasing out the once promising Sun Solaris 10 as well as removing IBM Cell Broadband Engine debugging support.
On the plus side, GDB 9.1 has experimental multi-threaded symbol loading. This multi-threaded symbol loading should yield faster performance on modern multi-core systems and can be controlled via the worker-threads tunable.
GDB 9.1 also continues improving upon the debugger's Python API, a number of new commands are present, new built-in convenience variables, and a variety of other improvements to this leading open-source debugger.
More details on GDB 9.1 and its many changes via the GNU.org release announcement.
