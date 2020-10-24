GDB 10.1 is now shipping as a big update to the GNU Debugger.
GDB 10.1 adds support for (e)BPF debugging as the new target supported by this release. The GDB server also now supports RISC-V GNU/Linux and ARC GNU/Linux.
Making GDB 10.1 exciting is that there is experimental multi-target debugging support as well as support for debuginfod. Debuginfod is the HTTP server for distributing ELF/DWARF debugging information from a centralized server.
GDB 10.1 is even exciting on the Microsoft Windows side where it can now debug 32-bit Windows programs from a 64-bit GDB build.
GDB 10.1 is rounded out by faster start-up time thanks to enabling threading by default for the symbol table loading, Python API improvements, and a range of other enhancements.
GNU Debugger 10.1 changes listed in full and downloads are available from GNU.org.
Add A Comment