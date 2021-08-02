GNU C Library 2.34 Released With More Functionality Squeezed Into libc
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 2 August 2021 at 05:53 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
Version 2.34 of the GNU C Library (glibc) is now available with a wide variety of changes that accumulated over the past six months.

Glibc 2.34 is now available and ready to begin appearing with forthcoming Linux distribution updates. Among the many changes to find with GNU C Library 2.34 are:

- All functionality formerly implemented in libpthread, libdl, libutil, and libanl has been integrated into the libc library itself. Empty static archives of these former libraries are still provided so as to not be too disruptive of a change with applications moving forward only needing to link against libc.

- Support for 64-bit time_t on configurations like 32-bit x86. Time_t still defaults to 32-bit on such configurations for now but might change in the future.

- A new Glibc tunable on Linux to allow configuring the size of the thread stack cache.

- _Fork has been added as an async-signal-safe fork replacement.

- Support on Linux for close_range function to efficiently close a range of file descriptors when running on modern versions of the Linux kernel.

- Support for dynamic sized register sets for modern CPU features like Arm SVE.

- Support for the ISO C2X function timespec_getres.

- More helpful linker diagnostics.

- Several security fixes and other bug fixes.

Moving forward, Glibc has gone ahead and dropped its FSF copyright assignment policy.

More details as to the prominent Glibc 2.34 changes can be found via its release announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC 11.2 Compiler Released With 95+ Bug Fixes
GCC 11.2 RC1 Compiler Punted For Testing
GNU Binutils 2.37 Released With Support for ARMv9's Realm Management Extension
GNU Binutils 2.37 Is On The Way - Finally Drops ARM Symbian OS Support
Glibc 2.34 Adds "_Fork" Function Ahead Of Future POSIX Revision
MyGNUHealth 1.0 - GNU Looks To Get More Involved With Personal Health Records
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Loongson 3A5000 Benchmarks For These New Chinese CPUs Built On The LoongArch ISA
Linux Regressed Its Floppy Disk Driver - Someone Actually Noticed Just A Few Months Later
Fedora Workstation 35 Looks To Use Power Profiles Daemon By Default
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates
Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine
BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc
Paragon's NTFS Driver For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A 27th Time
RADV Ray-Tracing Now Rendering Quake II RTX Correctly But Very Slowly