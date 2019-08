Releasing on schedule was the GNU C Library 2.30 release. Glibc 2.30 brings with it more optimizations and new features for this all-important part of the GNU toolchain.Highlights of Glibc 2.30 include:- Unicode 12.1 support.- Support for a "--preload" argument for the dynamic linker to preload shared objects as an alternative to the LD_PRELOAD environment variable.- New getgents64(), gettid(), and tgkill() functions on Linux.- Support for the POSIX-proposed functions of pthread_cond_clockwait, pthread_mutex_clocklock, pthread_rwlock_clockrdlock, pthread_rwlock_clockwrlock and sem_clockwait. Arm performance optimizations and ThunderX2 optimizations - Various security fixes.More details and downloads for Glibc 2.30 via SourceWare.org . Glibc 2.31 is the new version now under development.