Releasing on schedule was the GNU C Library 2.30 release. Glibc 2.30 brings with it more optimizations and new features for this all-important part of the GNU toolchain.
Highlights of Glibc 2.30 include:
- Unicode 12.1 support.
- Support for a "--preload" argument for the dynamic linker to preload shared objects as an alternative to the LD_PRELOAD environment variable.
- New getgents64(), gettid(), and tgkill() functions on Linux.
- Support for the POSIX-proposed functions of pthread_cond_clockwait, pthread_mutex_clocklock, pthread_rwlock_clockrdlock, pthread_rwlock_clockwrlock and sem_clockwait.
- Arm performance optimizations and ThunderX2 optimizations.
- Various security fixes.
More details and downloads for Glibc 2.30 via SourceWare.org. Glibc 2.31 is the new version now under development.
