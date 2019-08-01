Glibc 2.30 Released With Unicode 12.1 Support, New POSIX-Proposed Functions
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 1 August 2019 at 06:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
Releasing on schedule was the GNU C Library 2.30 release. Glibc 2.30 brings with it more optimizations and new features for this all-important part of the GNU toolchain.

Highlights of Glibc 2.30 include:

- Unicode 12.1 support.

- Support for a "--preload" argument for the dynamic linker to preload shared objects as an alternative to the LD_PRELOAD environment variable.

- New getgents64(), gettid(), and tgkill() functions on Linux.

- Support for the POSIX-proposed functions of pthread_cond_clockwait, pthread_mutex_clocklock, pthread_rwlock_clockrdlock, pthread_rwlock_clockwrlock and sem_clockwait.

- Arm performance optimizations and ThunderX2 optimizations.

- Various security fixes.

More details and downloads for Glibc 2.30 via SourceWare.org. Glibc 2.31 is the new version now under development.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
AMD Zen 2 "Znver2" Compiler Optimizations Back-Ported For GCC 9.2 Compiler
FSF-Approved gNewSense Maintainer Parts Way With Project
GCC 10 Lands OpenRISC Support For Floating Point Instructions
Glibc's Slow Turnaround For Y2038 Fixes Is Frustrating
GNU Linux-libre 5.2-gnu Blesses Sound Open Firmware, Cleans Other Drivers
GCC 10 Lands The Zstd LTO Bytecode Compression Support
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
Alibaba Crafts A 16-Core RISC-V Chip @ 2.5GHz
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed