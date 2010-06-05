GNU C Library 2.31 (Glibc 2.31) should be releasing in the days ahead and is now under a hard freeze for this next feature release to this important libc implementation.
Some of the GNU C Library 2.31 changes include:
- Support for enabling the still experimental and incomplete C2X standard support. Compiling C code with GCC's -std=gnu2x will also enable this experimental C2X library support.
- Support for an authenticated data (AD) bit within the DNS stub resolver.
- No longer exposing the obsolete stime(), preparing to remove the obsolete ftime(), and gettimeofday() no longer returns system-wide timezone information as some of the time changes.
- System call wrappers for time system calls now use time64 system calls where supported. This is part of the 32-bit Y2038 problem handling in Linux 5.6+.
- Dropping SPARC ISA v7 support.
- A security fix (CVE-2019-19126).
- Other bug fixes.
Unfortunately not making this release is the long-awaited RSEQ support for making use of the Linux kernel's Restartable Sequences.
Look for Glibc 2.31 to ship in the near future and will be picked up for distributions like Fedora 32.
