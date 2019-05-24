GNU Binutils Begins Landing eBPF Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 24 May 2019 at 01:18 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
The GNU Binutils is finally getting wired up around the Extended BPF (eBPF) as the modern, in-kernel virtual machine that stretches the Berkeley Packet Filter beyond the networking subsystem.

Compiling for eBPF has most commonly been done by the LLVM eBPF back-end to allow compiling C into the eBPF bytecode but it looks like the GNU toolchain developers are looking to increase their support around the increasingly common eBPF use-cases for this in-kernel VM.

Merged on Thursday was the initial plumbing around elf64-bpf and adding eBPF support to the Gas Assembler, LD linker, and Binutils.

Additional details can be found within the GNU Binutils eBPF commits here ahead of the Binutils 2.33 release later in the year.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
IBM Begins Plumbing "Future" Processor Into GCC Compiler - POWER10?
ESR Switches To Threadripper But His GCC SVN-To-Git Conversion Could Still Take Months
GCC 10 Lands Support For Emulating MMX With SSE Instructions
A Linaro Developer Has Taken Up The Effort Of Converting GCC's SVN To Git
GDB 8.3 Debugger Brings RISC-V, Terminal Styling, C++ Injection, IPv6 Connections
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Eyeing LTO By Default; GCC 9 Optimization Work Thanks To Firefox
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
MDS / Zombieload Mitigations Come At A Real Cost, Even If Keeping Hyper Threading On
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop