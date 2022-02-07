GNU Binutils 2.38 Released With LoongArch Support, Intel AVX-512 FP16, More Arm Cores

GNU Binutils 2.38 is out today as the newest feature release to this collection of free software utilities very common to Linux systems and other platforms.
GNU Binutils provides the GNU Linker and Assembler along with various other utilities like strip, readelf, objdump, strip, and other common utilities for the GNU toolchain.
With GNU Binutils 2.38 there is now support for LoongArch as Loongson's MIPS64 derived CPU architecture for domestic Chinese CPUs, support for Armv9 (v9.1-A, v9.2-A, v9.3-A) architecture extensions, support for Intel AVX-512 FP16 instructions, improved Unicode character handling, and support for Arm Cortex R52+ / A510 / A710 / X2 / A710 cores. The GNU Assembler also has a new option for better controlling how multi-byte characters are handled.
More details on the GNU Binutils 2.38 release via its release announcement.
