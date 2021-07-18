Out this Sunday is the latest update to GNU Binutils as this important collection of binary utilities common to Linux and other platforms.
GNU Binutils 2.37 isn't the most exciting update in recent memory but does bring some new improvements like support for Arm's new RME extension and other maintenance/janitorial work.
- AArch64 Realm Management Extension (RME) support was added. Realm Management Extension is new to ARMv9-A and adds additional security states, physical address spaces, the ability to dynamically transition memory between physical address spaces, and a Granule Protection Check mechanism. The Realm Management Extension is part of the overall Arm Confidential Compute Architecture with RME being around trusted execution environments/realms.
- Arm Symbian OS support was removed.
- Readelf and objdump will now follow links to separate debug info files by default.
- Binutils now requires being built under a C99 compiler and library.
- Various new linker options added.
More details on the GNU Binutils 2.37 release via Sourceware.org.
