Binutils 2.35 was branched this weekend as this important component to the open-source Linux ecosystem.
Binutils 2.35 has been branched meaning feature development is over for this next version of this collection of GNU tools.
GNU Binutils 2.356 drops x86 Native Client (NaCl) support with Google having deprecated it in favor of WebAssembly, new options added for the readelf tool, many bug fixes, and an assortment of other changes albeit mostly on the minor side.
Look for the Binutils 2.35 release in the near future and it's slated to come later this year to Fedora 33 and other Linux distributions.
