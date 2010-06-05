GNU Binutils 2.34 + GNU C Library 2.31 Released
Two important pieces of the GNU toolchain saw new releases to kickoff February.

First up, Red Hat's Nick Clifton released Binutils 2.34. First up, Binutils 2.34 adds support for generating ASCII art from the objdump --disassemble disassembler for control flow instructions. Binutils 2.34 also has support for the debuginfod HTTP service for distributing debugging information and program sources. There are also other fixes and code improvements out of GNU Binutils 2.34.

GNU C Library 2.31 also debuted this morning by Siddhesh Poyarekar. GNU C Library 2.31 brings with it experimental C2X support, various time changes (and resolving more issues around Year 2038 handling), an authenticated data bit handling for the DNS stub resolver, security work, and more.

More details on Binutils 2.34 here and glibc 2.31 here.
