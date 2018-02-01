GNU Automake 1.16 Preps For More Changes Ahead Of Automake 2.0
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 26 February 2018 at 06:22 AM EST. 1 Comment
GNU --
While Meson+Ninja remains all the hype these days when it comes to open-source build systems, the GNU build system isn't going away any time soon and a key component of that was just updated, Automake 1.16.

GNU Automake 1.16 has fixes around its automatic dependency tracking, improvements around dealing with the reproducible builds effort, a custom test suite driver for the Guile Scheme SRFI-64 API, and various other minor changes.

Automake 1.16 is also warning about breakage that will occur with Automake 2.0. Among the changes for Automake 2.0 will be increasing the Autoconf dependency to v2.70+, dropping support for MS-DOS as well as removing Windows 95/98/ME support, Automake 2.0 might begin assuming a POSIX shell, and support is fading away for SGI C/C++ compilers on IRIX.

More details on GNU Automake 1.16 via the GNU release announcement.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
GCC 8 Will Let You -march=native Correctly On ARM/AArch64
GNU's Ring Continues Trying To Be Like Skype/WhatsApp For FLOSS/Privacy-Minded Fans
GNU Hurd Hardware Support Remains In Very Rough Shape For 2018
FreeIPMI 1.6.1 Released With Performance Improvements, Better IPv6 Support
GRUB 2.04 Should Be Released Later This Year
Popular News This Week
The Community Has Brought The Unity 8 Desktop To Ubuntu 18.04
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
A Linux Kernel Driver Is Being Worked On For Valve's Steam Controller
Linux KPI-Based DRM Modules Now Working On FreeBSD 11
Another Potential Performance Optimization For KPTI Meltdown Mitigation
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance