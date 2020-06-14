GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 14 June 2020 at 08:28 AM EDT. 16 Comments
FEDORA --
As part of our ongoing testing of the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U "Renoir" mobile processors, here is some Wayland vs. X.Org data with the GNOME desktop on Fedora Workstation 32.

Here are a collection of metrics when testing the GNOME Wayland vs. X.Org performance and related power / usage statistics on Fedora Workstation 32 running off the Lenovo laptop with Ryzen 5 4500U.

On some systems we have found recent Firefox releases to perform better on Wayland, but in this case the results didn't yield any meaningful change:





The memory usage during these Firefox browser tests did appear to be running lower with the X.Org session:





The battery power consumption was unchanged between the sessions:





Meanwhile with the open-source Tesseract OpenGL game:

That Linux-native OpenGL game performed similarly between Wayland and X.Org.

Memory usage was slightly better still with X.Org.

There wasn't a meaningful difference for the power consumption.



The Xonotic results were similar. Then other benchmarks were run like DarkTable, GIMP, and RawTherapee while continuing to monitor the memory usage, battery power draw, and performance. The performance in those other workloads was obviously unchanged but it was the overall RAM usage and power consumption we were most curious about:

Over the course of all the benchmarks ran, using the GNOME Wayland session led to ~200MB higher RAM usage compared to the X.Org session.

The battery power usage on this Ryzen 5 4500U laptop was basically the same: well, 0.3 Watts in favor of X.Org.

The system thermal performance obviously had no meaningful difference between the X.Org and Wayland sessions.

Hope those data points were interesting for those curious about the latest on Wayland vs. X.Org for laptops running an up-to-date Linux software stack... More AMD Renoir Linux mobile tests forthcoming.
16 Comments
Related News
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
Fedora 33 Proposal To Allow Packages To Build With LLVM Clang Rather Than Requiring GCC
FESCo Approves Fedora 33 Switching To Systemd-Resolved
Fedora 32 Officially Released With EarlyOOM, SSD TRIM Finally Flipped On, GNOME 3.36
Lenovo To Begin Shipping ThinkPad Laptops With Fedora Pre-Installed
Fedora 32 Cleared For Release Next Week
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Wine 5.10 Starts Work On A Unix Library For NTDLL, More WineD3D Vulkan
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
NVIDIA 450 Linux Beta Driver Quietly Rolls Out With New PRIME Option, Other Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.19 Released After Lots Of Polishing, Better Wayland Support