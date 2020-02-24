GNOME On Wayland Screencasting Is About To Be A Heck Of A Lot More Efficient
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 February 2020 at 07:30 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME --
Pending GNOME Mutter changes in conjunction with the new PipeWire 0.3 will offer a big improvement in making use of GNOME's screencasting support from Wayland sessions.

GNOME's screencasting / monitor sharing support under Wayland has already been in quite good shape compared to other desktops/compositors on Wayland, but with PipeWire 0.3 and pending Mutter changes is a big step forward. With PipeWire 0.3 is support for importing DMA-BUF file descriptors and sharing it with clients, which can avoid excess image copies between CPU and GPU memory. As we see time and time again, using DMA-BUF can provide big wins for performance thanks to properly designed zero-copy buffer sharing between drivers and hardware blocks.

Georges Stavracas worked on this DMA-BUF-based GNOME Wayland screencasting support and shared a brief video on his blog and embedded below.


In the pending merge request, Georges commented, "The result is, as expected, massive: with this MR applied, Mutter / GNOME Shell consumes almost no extra CPU beyond what it consumes regularly." It remains to be seen though if this code will land in Mutter ahead of GNOME 3.36.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME Shell + Mutter See Changes For Tracking Software Rendering, VNC To Toggle Animations
GNOME 3.34.4 Released With Many Bug Fixes
GNOME 3.36 Beta 2 Released With Initial Setup Parental Controls, Lock-Screen USB Disable
Flatpak 1.6.2 Released To Fix Performance Regression Of Slow Install Times
Belated GTK 3.98 Puts GTK 4.0 One Step Closer
WebKitGTK 2.28 Seeing Flatpak Sandbox Support, WebGL + WebAudio By Default
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
Apple Firmware Update For Magic Keyboards Decides To Change The Fn Key