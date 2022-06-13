GNOME's Mutter Working On "Max BPC" Handling To Deal With Monitor Issues

GNOME developers are working on supporting the Linux KMS "Max BPC" connector property that is supported by some of the Direct Rendering Manager drivers for limiting the maximum bits per color permitted. In turn properly supporting this setting can take care of monitor issues seen on some systems where the monitor may randomly flicker or have other issues unless otherwise lowering the refresh rate or resolution.Canonical's lead GNOME contributor, Daniel van Vugt, has been working on the Max BPC connector property support the past several weeks for GNOME. By having GNOME's Mutter support this on X.Org and Wayland, it can be used for lowering display bandwidth requirements in cases where the system can't properly drive particular displays out of the box. There are various bug reports over displays with the Linux desktop intermittently flickering or other display bandwidth related issues. Lowering the color depth is one option to avoid the bandwidth problems as an alternative to lowering the resolution or refresh rate (or making hardware changes like switching from HDMI to USB-C or DisplayPort). On the opposite end, the max BPC connector support can be used for increasing the displayed color depth for the Linux DRM/KMS drivers if it defaults to a lower value than desired.



The GNOME "Max BPC" propery support should help in dealing with some annoying Linux monitor issues under some conditions.