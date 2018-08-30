Work Started This Summer On Adding System Power Information To GNOME-Usage

GNOME's Usage application that allows visualizing processor, memory, disk, and network usage may soon be able to report your system's power consumption data.
Student developer Aditya Manglik spent the summer participating in Google Summer of Code 2018 where he had been working on implementing a power panel within the GNOME-Usage program. The goal was to provide power metrics backed by UPower for being able to report per-application power usage (percentage), hardware devices consuming the most power, and displaying this all nicely inside gnome-usage.
The concept is akin to Intel's PowerTop but for nicely displaying all available system power consumption data -- based upon what's supported by the system hardware, etc -- via the GNOME-Usage utility.
Adi was successful in getting the user-interface bits fleshed out and presently are staged in his own personal repository. He also was able to tackle some of the back-end work for application power measurements but did not have the time to finish the back-end handling for hardware device power consumption.
Those interested in checking out the progress made via GSoC 2018, a recap can be found via his blog. Hopefully he or someone else will see this code through to getting completed and merged into gnome-usage for allowing this useful power information more readily on the GNOME Shell desktop.
