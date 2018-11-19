Unite Shell: Making GNOME Shell More Like Ubuntu's Unity
19 November 2018
If you are/were a fan of Ubuntu's Unity desktop environment, Unite-Shell is one of the most promising efforts to date for making the current GNOME 3 stack more like Unity.

The Unite Shell is an extension to GNOME Shell for configuring it to look just like Ubuntu's Unity 7. While it made waves a bit earlier this month, a Phoronix reader reported in over the weekend just how good it looks and works that it's worthy of an extra shout-out.

Among the changes are around the window buttons, title bars, placement of notifications, top panel handling, etc. The current version of Unite Shell also provides Wayland compatibility.


The code to Unite Shell is available via GitHub while it's easily available via the extensions.gnome.org.
