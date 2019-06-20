GNOME's Mutter Begins Landing Transactional KMS Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 June 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT. 5 Comments
GNOME --
Adding to the excitement of GNOME 3.34 and the many changes being worked on is Mutter seeing the initial merging of transactional kernel mode-setting (KMS) support.

This effort that has already been going on for months is about adopting a transactional API for Mutter so that it can make use of the Linux kernel's atomic KMS API. All of the key Linux DRM/KMS drivers these days support the atomic API (and is a requirement for merging of new drivers) but so far not many Linux desktop user-space components have switched over to using the new APIs.

This GNOME Transactional KMS support also has a goal of ultimately allowing its KMS interaction to be done in a separate CPU thread that can't be blocked by OpenGL rendering or other work.

So far Mutter has seen works done on restructuring of its APIs and to support transactional monitor configuration and page-flipping while other work remains in-progress.

Merged today to Mutter Git for GNOME 3.34 is the initial KMS transactional support. Hopefully the remainder of this transactional work can be finished for the GNOME 3.34 cycle but that has yet to be seen for how long it will take to fully sort out.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
NetworkManager Now Supports Making OVS DPDK Interfaces, Other Work For 1.20
GNOME 3.34's Mutter Adds Mouse Accessibility Support For X11/Wayland
Running NVIDIA On GNOME's X.Org Session May Get A Lot Smoother
GNOME Shell & Mutter Can Now Be Extensively Profiled For Missed Frames, Other Metrics
Sysprof Making Progress For Improved GNOME Profiling
GParted 1.0 Released With Gtkmm 3 Port, F2FS Support
Popular News This Week
CERN Is Working To Move Further Away From Microsoft Due To License Costs Going Up By 10x
AMD Zen 2 CPUs Come With A Few New Instructions - At Least WBNOINVD, CLWB, RDPID
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows Subsystem For Linux 2
Systemd Is Now Seeing Continuous Fuzzing By Fuzzit
AMD Posts 459 Linux Kernel Patches Providing Navi Support - 412k+ Lines Of Code