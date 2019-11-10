Shortwave Enters Beta As New GNOME Internet Radio Player
Shortwave is a new Internet radio player built for GNOME with GTK3 and has been in development the past year.

Shortwave is a new alternative to the likes of Gradio and other Internet radio players. Shortwave is built using the GTK3 tool-kit and features an adaptive user-interface. Shortwave allows the recording of songs, support for streaming audio to a network device using the Google Cast protocol (for supporting the likes of the Chromecast), and supports the Radio-Browser.info database for finding Internet radio stations.

The initial Shortwave beta is available in source form from the GNOME GitLab server or also as a Flatpak via Flathub.

More details and screenshorts on Shortwave via this blog post.
