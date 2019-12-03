GNOME Shell + Mutter Had A Busy November With Some Big Performance Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 December 2019
The GNOME developers were particularly busy last month with various improvements to GNOME Shell and Mutter for increasing the usability of the desktop and optimizing its performance / power-savings.

The GNOME Shell Developer Blog has put out their list of notable changes that landed over the last month. Highlights include:

- Fixes to the GNOME Shell authentication dialog.

- Work to remove the libcroco CSS parsing library from the GNOME Shell.

- App Grid improvements, which have also been now back-ported to the 3.34 series.

- GNOME Shell now respects the system font.

- Mutter now supports updating multiple regions independently for its regional clipping support for updating the selected areas of the screen with damage / changed contents. This support can lead to reductions in time to submit frames by up to 44%.

- Mutter's shadow buffer handling to increase performance.

- A fix to avoid full window redraws when using DMA-BUF or EGLImage buffers on Wayland as another power and performance optimization.

- An XWayland full-screen games workaround regarding RandR handling.

More details on these changes and more via blogs.gnome.org.
