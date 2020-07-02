GNOME Shell + Mutter Off To A Good Start For Summer 2020
The GNOME Shell and Mutter have seen a lot of work come together nicely over the past two months.

The GNOME Shell blog is out with their recap of development work that landed over the months of May and June. Some of the Shell and Mutter work that landed include:

- A new layout manager was written as work towards GNOME Shell's Customizable App Grid.

- App folder dialogs received visual and behavioral updates, including pagination support for the dialogs.

- The GNOME Shell support around indicating apps that should run on discrete GPUs for hybrid/multi-GPU setups.

- The rendered contents of labels are now cached in the GPU as yielding much better performance.

- Cleanups to the GNOME Shell workspace handling.

- Mutter has seen layout machinery optimizations, render pipeline improvements for better performance, and many other bug fixes and clean-ups.

It will be interesting to see what more lands during the GNOME 3.38 cycle ahead of that desktop update due out in September.

More details on the May/June progress via the GNOME Shell-Dev blog.
