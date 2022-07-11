GNOME Shell + Mutter 43 Alpha Released

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 11 July 2022 at 05:36 AM EDT. 13 Comments
GNOME --
In gearing up for the GNOME 43 Alpha release coming out soon, this weekend marked the release of the new alpha versions of GNOME Shell and Mutter.

For the "43.alpha" state, the GNOME Shell and Mutter changes aren't too great in terms of shiny new features but there is a lot of fixes and other refinements. Some of the changes for the new GNOME Shell and Mutter alpha releases are outlined below.

GNOME 43 Alpha brings:

- Improving GNOME Shell's high-contrast CSS stylesheet.

- Showing of WireGuard connections in the VPN list.

- Fixing on-screen keyboard gestures.

- Focus tracking has been fixed for the magnifier tool on Wayland.

- Mirroring GTK's API in GNOME Shell for a convenience property for icon-only buttons.

- Memory leak fixes and a variety of other fixes.

More details on the GNOME 43 Alpha changes via this commit.

GNOME Mutter 43 Alpha introduces:

- Direct scanout handling improvements.

- Removal of obsolete Wayland protocols.

- Night light handling fixes.

- Fixing initialization of privacy mode for supported displays.

- Support for HDR and Colorimetry CTA-861 EDID extension blocks... Parsing the HDR extension block is important for the long-going quest of proper HDR support on the Linux desktop.

- Various crash fixes as well as memory leak fixes.

More details on the GNOME Mutter 43 Alpha changes via this commit.

The GNOME 43 Alpha release will be out soon while the GNOME 43 Beta is coming in early August that will mark the UI and feature freeze along with the API/ABI freeze. The GNOME 43 release candidate in turn will come in early September and the GNOME 43.0 stable release is expected to happen on 21 September.
13 Comments
Related News
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
New Progress Being Made On Deep Color Support For GNOME Wayland Sessions
GNOME's Mutter Working On "Max BPC" Handling To Deal With Monitor Issues
GNOME's Mutter Variable Rate Refresh Support Closer To Being Merged
GNOME's Mutter Moving Closer To Pure Wayland-Only Build Option
NetworkManager 1.38 Released For Improving Linux Network Management
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Lennart Poettering - systemd + PulseAudio Creator - Departed Red Hat
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
New Lenovo AMD Laptops With Pluton Co-Processor Reportedly Only Boot Windows By Default
Darktable 4.0 Released With Rewritten UI, Much Improved OpenCL Performance
KernelMemorySanitizer v4 Published While Already Having Found 300+ Kernel Bugs
AMD Gets Back To Working On Their "Jadeite" Platform For Linux In 2022
NVIDIA 515.49.06 Linux Vulkan Beta Driver Released