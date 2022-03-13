GNOME Shell & Mutter 42.0 Tagged Following Last Minute Fixes

We are a little more than one week away from the official GNOME 42.0 desktop release and packages are beginning to prepare their "v42.0" releases.
Tagged on Saturday night were GNOME Shell 42.0 and Mutter 42.0 in preparing for this six-month GNOME update.
GNOME Shell 42.0 squeezes in a crash fix, fixes the on-screen keyboard (OSK) during grabs, and adds a WindowsChanged signal for the introspection support. There are also some translation updates.
Mutter 42.0 only has some translation updates past the release candidate with no other alterations.
Not having made it for GNOME 42 is the dynamic triple buffering support which at least in the case of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS will be carried as a distribution patch.
See our past GNOME 42 coverage for a look at all the prominent changes for this desktop update due out on 23 March.
