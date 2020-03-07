GNOME Shell + Mutter 3.36 Released Following Last Minute Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 7 March 2020 at 07:49 PM EST. 2 Comments
GNOME --
In preparing for the GNOME 3.36 stable release due out on 11 March, GNOME Shell and Mutter issued their final v3.36.0 releases on Saturday.

Squeezing into Mutter 3.36.0 is a fix for an invisible mouse cursor bug with some hardware and also fixing the placement of pop-up windows on multi-monitor setups.

GNOME Shell 3.36.0 meanwhile was a bit more lively. There is a recent regression fix causing the GNOME Shell dates to be off by 1900 years, IBUS support for the X.Org session has been fixed, the GNOME Shell Extensions D-Bus API saw some last minute improvements, and other bug fixes.

GNOME 3.36 as quite a big update is expected to be out on Wednesday. We'll be out with our usual feature overview soon. GNOME 3.36 is the desktop powering the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Fedora 32 this spring.
2 Comments
Related News
GNOME 3.36 RC2 Released Ahead Of The Official Desktop Update Next Week
GNOME's Genius Math Tool Finally Ported To GTK3
GNOME Shell To Ship New App For Managing Extensions
GNOME 3.36 Seeing Last Minute Mutter Wayland Improvements
GNOME 3.36 Lands Scaled/Transformed Hardware Cursors Support
GNOME On Wayland Screencasting Is About To Be A Heck Of A Lot More Efficient
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
System76 Expands Their Lineup Of Hand-Built Thelio Computer Cases
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Simple Patch Lets Amazon's EC2 Linux Network Driver Start ~90x Faster
Linux Game Publishing Brought Back Online For Archival Purposes