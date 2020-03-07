In preparing for the GNOME 3.36 stable release due out on 11 March, GNOME Shell and Mutter issued their final v3.36.0 releases on Saturday.
Squeezing into Mutter 3.36.0 is a fix for an invisible mouse cursor bug with some hardware and also fixing the placement of pop-up windows on multi-monitor setups.
GNOME Shell 3.36.0 meanwhile was a bit more lively. There is a recent regression fix causing the GNOME Shell dates to be off by 1900 years, IBUS support for the X.Org session has been fixed, the GNOME Shell Extensions D-Bus API saw some last minute improvements, and other bug fixes.
GNOME 3.36 as quite a big update is expected to be out on Wednesday. We'll be out with our usual feature overview soon. GNOME 3.36 is the desktop powering the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Fedora 32 this spring.
