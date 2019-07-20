Florian Müllner released new development versions of GNOME Shell and Mutter today for this week's GNOME 3.33.4 development milestone.
GNOME Shell 3.33.4 brings:
- A wide variety of fixes, including for the alt-tab icon size on HiDPI displays.
- Style fixes and improvements.
- An option for disabling the shell's hot-corner behavior.
- More fine-grained levels within the battery indicator icon for trying to more accurately portray the laptop's current battery level.
- Better handling of session mode extensions.
Mutter 3.33.4 is equally if not more exciting with:
- XDG-Output v2 protocol support for Wayland.
- Various display updates from discarding page-flip re-tries on hot-plugging to restoring DRM format fallbacks.
- Using the primary GPU for copies as another aim to help performance in multi-GPU setups like DisplayLink USB adapters.
- A fix where Mutter paired with the NVIDIA binary driver could cause background corruption after resuming from suspend.
More details on the gnome-announce-list.
Succeeding the GNOME 3.33.4 milestone is the GNOME 3.34 Beta due out on 7 August followed by a second beta, the release candidate, and then the stable GNOME 3.34.0 release on 11 September.
