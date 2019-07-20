GNOME Shell + Mutter 3.33.4 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 July 2019 at 04:47 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Florian Müllner released new development versions of GNOME Shell and Mutter today for this week's GNOME 3.33.4 development milestone.

GNOME Shell 3.33.4 brings:

- A wide variety of fixes, including for the alt-tab icon size on HiDPI displays.

- Style fixes and improvements.

- An option for disabling the shell's hot-corner behavior.

- More fine-grained levels within the battery indicator icon for trying to more accurately portray the laptop's current battery level.

- Better handling of session mode extensions.

Mutter 3.33.4 is equally if not more exciting with:

- XDG-Output v2 protocol support for Wayland.

- Various display updates from discarding page-flip re-tries on hot-plugging to restoring DRM format fallbacks.

- Using the primary GPU for copies as another aim to help performance in multi-GPU setups like DisplayLink USB adapters.

- A fix where Mutter paired with the NVIDIA binary driver could cause background corruption after resuming from suspend.

More details on the gnome-announce-list.

Succeeding the GNOME 3.33.4 milestone is the GNOME 3.34 Beta due out on 7 August followed by a second beta, the release candidate, and then the stable GNOME 3.34.0 release on 11 September.
