Florian Müllner released new development versions of GNOME Shell and Mutter today for this week's GNOME 3.33.4 development milestone.GNOME Shell 3.33.4 brings:- A wide variety of fixes, including for the alt-tab icon size on HiDPI displays.- Style fixes and improvements.- An option for disabling the shell's hot-corner behavior.- More fine-grained levels within the battery indicator icon for trying to more accurately portray the laptop's current battery level.- Better handling of session mode extensions.Mutter 3.33.4 is equally if not more exciting with:- XDG-Output v2 protocol support for Wayland.- Various display updates from discarding page-flip re-tries on hot-plugging to restoring DRM format fallbacks. Using the primary GPU for copies as another aim to help performance in multi-GPU setups like DisplayLink USB adapters.- A fix where Mutter paired with the NVIDIA binary driver could cause background corruption after resuming from suspend.More details on the gnome-announce-list Succeeding the GNOME 3.33.4 milestone is the GNOME 3.34 Beta due out on 7 August followed by a second beta, the release candidate, and then the stable GNOME 3.34.0 release on 11 September.