GNOME Shell & Mutter See Their 3.33.3 Releases With Notable X11/Wayland Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 June 2019 at 08:57 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Arriving late, a few days after the GNOME 3.33.3 development snapshot, the Mutter and GNOME Shell updates are now available.

The Mutter 3.33.3 window manager / compositor update is notable with preparations for running XWayland on-demand -- a.k.a. just when needed for X11 client usage and not constantly. The Mutter update also now honors the startup sequence workspace on Wayland, fixes around fractional scaling, adds the new Sysprof-based profiling support, adds mouse and locate-pointer accessibility, consolidates the frame throttling code, improves screencasting support on multi-monitor systems, fixes running X11 applications with sudo under Wayland, adds initial KMS transactional support, and there are many bug fixes.

If the massive Mutter 3.33.3 release wasn't enough, GNOME Shell 3.33.3 is pretty big in its own right. GNOME Shell 3.33.3 has preparations for allowing optional X11 support rather than always providing it even if wanting Wayland-only support, mouse accessibility support, updating the theme to better match GTK's Adwaita, GJS profiling improvements, and a variety of bug fixes.

More details on the GNOME mailing list. GNOME 3.34 is certainly shaping up to be another exciting update!
