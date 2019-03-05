One week ahead of the official debut of GNOME 3.32, the release candidate will be out this week and GNOME Shell along with the Mutter compositor have outed their 3.31.92 release.
The GNOME Shell / Mutter 3.31.92 releases are very exciting in that it delivers the long-awaited fractional scaling support! No more is the HiDPI/retina display scaling limited to integer values for scaling the UI elements but now supports fractional values.
This update is also exciting for last minute performance improvements. There already was a lot of GNOME performance work during the 3.31 cycle while in time for the release candidate are the final bits.
Mutter 3.31.92 also features version two of its screen-casting API, adds cursor-mode support to the window screen-casting, and other changes. There are also a number of crash fixes now addressed by Mutter.
This GNOME Shell update also fixes glitches in sub-menus and various bug fixes and other clean-ups.
More details on the release candidate packages via the gnome-announce-list.
6 Comments