One week ahead of the official debut of GNOME 3.32 , the release candidate will be out this week and GNOME Shell along with the Mutter compositor have outed their 3.31.92 release.The GNOME Shell / Mutter 3.31.92 releases are very exciting in that it delivers the long-awaited fractional scaling support ! No more is the HiDPI/retina display scaling limited to integer values for scaling the UI elements but now supports fractional values.This update is also exciting for last minute performance improvements . There already was a lot of GNOME performance work during the 3.31 cycle while in time for the release candidate are the final bits.Mutter 3.31.92 also features version two of its screen-casting API, adds cursor-mode support to the window screen-casting, and other changes. There are also a number of crash fixes now addressed by Mutter.This GNOME Shell update also fixes glitches in sub-menus and various bug fixes and other clean-ups.More details on the release candidate packages via the gnome-announce-list