New development releases of GNOME Shell and Mutter are out today in the 3.31 development series along with new 3.30 stable point releases that back-port more fixes for these important pieces to the GNOME desktop.
Mutter 3.31.2 brings a number of fixes including better handling for non-UTF8 encodings, memory leak fixes from the 3.30 series, a possible crash when restarting the window manager, initial Meson build system support, a crash fix for monitor hot-plugging, and other fixes rounding this out as a practical update.
GNOME Shell 3.31.2 meanwhile moves away from ShellGenericContainer usage, fixes a regression in their handling of new input sources, improves the performance of application icon animations, and has a number of other fixes and infrastructure work.
These changes will culminate with the GNOME 3.32 release in March. Due out this week is the GNOME 3.31.2 development milestone (hence these package releases) while next month will be v3.31.3. Coming in February marks the start of the freezes followed by the rest of the release march.
2 Comments