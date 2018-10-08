GNOME Shell & Mutter Reach Their 3.30.1 Milestone
Released at the end of September was GNOME 3.30.1 as the first and only point release collection to the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment feature update that debuted earlier in February. Finally out today are the v3.30.1 updates for Mutter and the GNOME Shell.

GNOME Shell 3.30.1 addresses the network icon disappearing, improves the monitor switching shortcut handling, fixes frozen disk unlock dialogs, fixes the unresponsive application dialog blocking input to other windows, and fixes a number of other bugs. In particular, GNOME Shell 3.30.1 has a number of crash fixes that make this overdue release notable.

Mutter 3.30.1 also made it out today. This compositor / window manager update has improved trackball detection for older mice, improved tracking of the monitor switch configuration, fixes parent-relative positioning on constrained windows, various crash fixes, and other bug fixes.

GNOME 3.32 meanwhile is the next feature version under development for debut in March.
