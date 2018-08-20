They didn't make it out in time for last week's GNOME 3.29.91 release but updates to Mutter and GNOME Shell are now available in their near-final state ahead of the upcoming GNOME 3.30 desktop update.
Some of the changes in today's Mutter and GNOME Shell 3.29.91 releases include:
- Fixed handling of confirmation dialogs on Wayland.
- A fix to avoid some re-layout/re-draw operations.
- Mutter 3.29.91 has a number of crash fixes.
- A lockup fix affecting some open-source graphics driver configurations.
- Various bug fixes.
It's great to see the continued spree of Shell/Mutter fixes, particularly crash fixes. The complete list of changes is available from gnome-announce-list.
GNOME 3.30 is expected to be released on 5 September while coming up next week is the GNOME 3.29.92 release candidate.
