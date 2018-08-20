GNOME Shell & Mutter Get Tidied Up Ahead Of Next Month's GNOME 3.30
They didn't make it out in time for last week's GNOME 3.29.91 release but updates to Mutter and GNOME Shell are now available in their near-final state ahead of the upcoming GNOME 3.30 desktop update.

Some of the changes in today's Mutter and GNOME Shell 3.29.91 releases include:

- Fixed handling of confirmation dialogs on Wayland.

- A fix to avoid some re-layout/re-draw operations.

- Mutter 3.29.91 has a number of crash fixes.

- A lockup fix affecting some open-source graphics driver configurations.

- Various bug fixes.

It's great to see the continued spree of Shell/Mutter fixes, particularly crash fixes. The complete list of changes is available from gnome-announce-list.

GNOME 3.30 is expected to be released on 5 September while coming up next week is the GNOME 3.29.92 release candidate.
