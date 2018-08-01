Mutter Gets More Crash Fixes, GNOME Shell Better Deals With 100%+ Volumes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 1 August 2018 at 03:14 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
The GNOME 3.30 beta is being prepped for release and the UI/API/ABI freezes are now in place ahead of this desktop environment update to ship as stable in September. GNOME Shell and Mutter have staged their latest development releases for testing.

When there is either remote desktop active, screen casting/recording, or remote control taking place, an indicator is added to the panel at the top of the screen for informing the user about this ongoing process as well as an option for turning off this remote access.

Another practical change with this GNOME Shell 3.30 Beta is for supporting volumes above 100%. As outlined in this bug report since last year there has been some problematic behavior with the GNOME Shell such as if using a volume-up key and your volume is already above 100%, it would instead reset the volume to 100%.

GNOME Shell 3.29.90 also has other Wayland fixes, including to take care of wrong window positions in the overview. There's also been some gesture improvements including for no longer making a window full-screen and so workspace switching gestures will follow motion.

Mutter 3.29.90 meanwhile has a handful of crash fixes, will no longer expose resolutions under the minimum supported resolution for a given display, drops support for preference overrides, and takes care of other bugs.

The latest GNOME 3.29.90 package check-ins can be found via the gnome-announce-list.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME Might Need To Crack Down On Their JavaScript Extensions
GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 File Manager Delivering Some Pleasant Improvements
GNOME 3.29.4 Released As Another Step Towards GNOME 3.30
GNOME Shell & Mutter Updated Ahead Of GNOME 3.29.4
GNOME's Nautilus Port To GTK4 Making Progress
Flatpak 1.0 Is En Route For Linux App Sandboxing & Easy Program Distribution
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
There Are A Ton Of New Features/Improvements Heading Towards Linux 4.19
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs
The DRM Changes Coming With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru