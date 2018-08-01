Mutter Gets More Crash Fixes, GNOME Shell Better Deals With 100%+ Volumes

The GNOME 3.30 beta is being prepped for release and the UI/API/ABI freezes are now in place ahead of this desktop environment update to ship as stable in September. GNOME Shell and Mutter have staged their latest development releases for testing.
When there is either remote desktop active, screen casting/recording, or remote control taking place, an indicator is added to the panel at the top of the screen for informing the user about this ongoing process as well as an option for turning off this remote access.
Another practical change with this GNOME Shell 3.30 Beta is for supporting volumes above 100%. As outlined in this bug report since last year there has been some problematic behavior with the GNOME Shell such as if using a volume-up key and your volume is already above 100%, it would instead reset the volume to 100%.
GNOME Shell 3.29.90 also has other Wayland fixes, including to take care of wrong window positions in the overview. There's also been some gesture improvements including for no longer making a window full-screen and so workspace switching gestures will follow motion.
Mutter 3.29.90 meanwhile has a handful of crash fixes, will no longer expose resolutions under the minimum supported resolution for a given display, drops support for preference overrides, and takes care of other bugs.
The latest GNOME 3.29.90 package check-ins can be found via the gnome-announce-list.
