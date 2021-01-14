GNOME Shell Merges Port Of Extensions App + Portal To GTK4

With GTK4 out and stabilizing well, more GNOME components are working to migrate to this updated toolkit as part of the GNOME 40 development cycle.
The latest GTK4 porting work to be merged is GNOME Shell's extensions application and portal components being moved from GTK3 to GTK4.
For many months there has been the work-in-progress conversion of GNOME Shell's extensions and portal code while today it was merged into the GNOME Shell 40 development tree.
This does mean that for GNOME 40 all of the extensions need to port their preference widgets to GTK4.
More details on this step forward to the GTK4 world via this merge request.
GNOME 40.0 is aiming for release at the end of March.
3 Comments