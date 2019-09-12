GNOME Shell Picks Up Performance Improvements For Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 12 September 2019 at 09:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
While days too late for squeezing into GNOME 3.34.0, the GNOME Shell has landed a one year old merge request providing various fixes and performance improvements to its extension system.

This MR was finally honored providing performance improvements around extensions, particularly those with a longer setup/start-up process.

In the process it closes a year old bug report over GNOME Shell disabling and enabling extensions in a sub-optimal manner.

It's great seeing GNOME continuing to see a lot of performance enhancements and will be exciting to see all what comes about for the GNOME 3.36 release due out next March.
