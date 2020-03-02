GNOME Shell To Ship New App For Managing Extensions

GNOME 3.36 will begin shipping a new application as part of the GNOME Shell to manage desktop extensions.
The new "Extensions" app is intended to be the primary means of managing GNOME Shell extensions moving forward. This application also allows globally disabling extensions and modifying other extension behavior.
The new Extensions app was talked about as part of the GNOME Shell and Mutter improvements during February.
Other work includes the improved GNOME Wayland screencasting, various Mutter architecture improvements, Wayland sub-surface fixes, support for "auto" with the GNOME Shell CSS engine, and various other improvements ahead of GNOME 3.36 releasing in just over one week's time.
