GNOME Shell UX Continues Improving For GNOME 40

The pandemic isn't slowing down work on GNOME 40... In addition to this week's release of GTK 4.0, GNOME Shell developers continue progressing on some visible improvements slated for this 2021 desktop update.
The areas of focus for GNOME Shell developers have been on providing better overview spatial organization, helpful boot and empty states, improved touchpad navigation, and more engaging application browsing and launching experience.
One of the big areas of focus has been to overhaul the GNOME Shell Activities Overview. There is also work on better customization support for the App Grid, among other refinements.
GNOME mock-ups outlining some of the ongoing work.
The work isn't yet complete but the developers are hopeful this can be achieved in time for the March release of GNOME 40.
More details on the user experience work for the GNOME Shell via the GNOME.org blog.
9 Comments