GNOME Shell 3.35.3 and Mutter 3.35.3 were released today as part of the next development step on the path towards GNOME 3.36 coming out in March.
Notable with the GNOME Shell 3.35.3 release is the NVIDIA multi-GPU handling support for its switcheroo control to allow launching applications on the secondary GPU / offloaded. This switcheroo control has worked out elegantly for the open-source GPU drivers and now the proper environment variables are passed for dealing with the NVIDIA proprietary driver.
GNOME Shell 3.35.3 also has support for standalone builds of the GNOME Extensions tool and a variety of bug fixes.
Mutter 3.35.3 meanwhile has fixed window recording on HiDPI outputs, clipping rectangles is now done in parallel, and other fixes throughout.
GNOME 3.35.3 is expected in the days ahead as the next development release while the GNOME 3.36 beta (3.35.90) is expected in early February followed by a second beta and then release candidate. If all goes well, GNOME 3.36.0 will be released come 11 March.
