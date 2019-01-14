GNOME Developers Are Testing A Revised GTK3 Theme
GNOME developers are currently testing some changes to the Adwaita theme as a minor refresh to GTK3 applications.

With the default GTK3 Adwaita theme not having been revised in a while, developers are looking at making some minor enhancements to "ensure that GTK applications don’t feel stale or old fashioned." They are testing some changes over the next few weeks and are looking at merging a revised theme into the GTK 3.24.4 release.

Red Hat's Matthias Clasen explained, "We are hoping to strike a balance between GTK’s stability promises on the one hand, and the desire to provide up-to-date applications on the other. It is a delicate balance to get right and we are keen to engage with GTK users as part of this process!" On his blog he outlined these changes and currently soliciting feedback.

Among the revisions to Adwaita are tweaking the colors, more elegant header bars and buttons, better looking switches, and other minor tweaks.
