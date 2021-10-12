GNOME's Platform Design Continues Evolving From Dark Mode To Toasts

GNOME developer Allan Day has provided an update on behalf of the GNOME design time around some of their recent platform design improvements and some of the changes they are talking about in the near future.
Allan's blog post today covers some of the recent GNOME platform design work like:
- Ongoing improvements to the GNOME/GTK application styling, especially around libadwaita.
- The recent excitement around GNOME 42 adding a system-wide dark style preference.
- Development on the GNOME "Patterns" app. The Patterns program is designed to showcase libadwaita and the human interface guidelines (HIG) as a demo app.
- An updated "About" window design is being worked on.
Looking ahead, some of the ideas or planned work includes:
- Toasts as a new widget from libadwaita to replace existing in-app notifications.
- Banners as an alternative to GtkInfoBars for showing a colored strip with information below the header.
- HIG coverage of the selection mode.
More details on the GNOME Platform Design changes along with plenty of screenshots can be found via Allan's blog.
