GNOME's Pango 1.44 Released With Many Text Rendering Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 28 July 2019 at 09:46 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNOME's Pango text layout and rendering library is now in much better shape with the brand new 1.44 release following receiving some attention by Red Hat's developer team.

The Pango layout library had been suffering from rot in recent years and basically in a maintenance mode but recently was revived thanks to Red Hat's Matthias Clasen and work by other developers. This is important with Pango being used by the likes of the GTK tool-kit. In the process of improving Pango, there's also been some enhancements made to the Cairo renderer too.

The new Pango 1.44 release vastly improves line breaking, better placement of lines and glyphs, subpixel positioning, better space handling, more font information being exposed by pango-list, and other improvements.

Those interested in Pango's text rendering work can learn more via Clasen's latest blog post.
