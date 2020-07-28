GNOME OS Images Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel on 28 July 2020
GNOME OS as the Linux build with bleeding edge GNOME software for testing continues taking shape and a call for testing has been issued.

For GNOME module maintainers and other interested individuals, a call for testing of GNOME OS was issued today for the latest operating system images.

While GNOME OS is improving with its hardware support, this call for testing is focused on using GNOME Boxes or other virtualization software for firing up this bleeding-edge version of GNOME.

More information and download links for those wanting to try out GNOME OS can find them via the devel-announce-list.
