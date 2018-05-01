GNOME Announces New Internship Program For Complex Projects

Complementing GNOME's involvement in Google Summer of Code and Outreachy, the GNOME Foundation has announced a new internship program aimed for more complex projects.
This new internship program is higher-paying due to greater complexity: the foundation will pay interns $8,000 USD for three months of work.
The first round of internship projects are open for USB protection via USBGuard for fending off USB-based attacks, improved credentials management via a new program, a new PipeWire portal system, private session support for the desktop, crypto hardware enablement like making TPMs easier to use, and location aware policies/security handling.
More details on these initial projects via this Wiki page.
Details on the new program at GNOME.org. The program appears to be open to any capable person who is at least 18 years old, not subject to any US export controls, and obviously has the time and skill set to complete the project. The internship period for round one runs from December to March.
