GNOME's Nautilus Port To GTK4 Making Progress

While GTK4 likely isn't coming out until next spring, the Nautilus file manager port to this updated tool-kit is well underway.
GNOME contributor Ernestas Kulik has provided an update on the porting effort of Nautilus to GTK+ 4. Nautilus is now building under GTK4 and can run, but a lot of work remains.
At this stage some input event handlers are not behaving correctly, other important functionality like drag-n-drop in some cases not working, scrolling in canvas view being broken, and other changes needed.
Those curious about the current state of Nautilus on GTK4 can see this blog post.
