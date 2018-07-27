Feature development on GNOME 3.30 is nearing the end ahead of the stable desktop environment update premiering in September. Nautilus developer Carlos Soriano has provided a look at some of the improvements coming to GNOME's file manager for the 3.30 milestone.
GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 will be introducing a new toolbar design, an improved path bar, dynamic space resizing for icons, .desktop files are now treated as regular files, automatic testing and CI/CD with Flatpak, faster searching of recent files, and much more.
Past the Nautilus 3.30 release, the developers are already working on the GTK4 tool-kit port, better Flatpak capabilities, and other enhancements.
More details and screenshots/videos can be found via Soriano's blog.
9 Comments