GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 File Manager Delivering Some Pleasant Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 28 July 2018 at 08:15 AM EDT. 9 Comments
GNOME --
Feature development on GNOME 3.30 is nearing the end ahead of the stable desktop environment update premiering in September. Nautilus developer Carlos Soriano has provided a look at some of the improvements coming to GNOME's file manager for the 3.30 milestone.

GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 will be introducing a new toolbar design, an improved path bar, dynamic space resizing for icons, .desktop files are now treated as regular files, automatic testing and CI/CD with Flatpak, faster searching of recent files, and much more.

Past the Nautilus 3.30 release, the developers are already working on the GTK4 tool-kit port, better Flatpak capabilities, and other enhancements.

More details and screenshots/videos can be found via Soriano's blog.
9 Comments

